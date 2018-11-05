Buddha statues
News

Leicester City players and officials attend funeral for Vichai

By TN / November 5, 2018

Leicester City players attended the funeral for club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who died in a helicopter crash a week ago, at Wat Thepsirin on Sunday, the second day of a ceremony due to last one week.

The 60-year-old billionaire, who also owned the King Power duty-free business empire, was killed with four others when his helicopter crashed next to Leicester’s King Power Stadium.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close