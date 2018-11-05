Leicester City players and officials attend funeral for Vichai





Leicester City players attended the funeral for club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha who died in a helicopter crash a week ago, at Wat Thepsirin on Sunday, the second day of a ceremony due to last one week.

The 60-year-old billionaire, who also owned the King Power duty-free business empire, was killed with four others when his helicopter crashed next to Leicester’s King Power Stadium.

By Thai PBS World

