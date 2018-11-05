Egypt proposes bill to ban Niqab in public places

A member of the Egyptian parliament has proposed a bill to prohibit Niqab – full-face veils – in public places, local media sources reported yesterday.
Ghada Agami, the deputy chairman of the Egyptian parliament’s foreign affairs committee, has submitted a draft law to the country’s House of Representatives, prohibiting the wearing of the full-face veil in public places, referring to what she said: “has become a source of sedition in Egyptian society in recent years.”
The bill, which was reported to have received huge support from various state-owned media, suggested an EGP1,000 ($55.81) fine for any women who wear Niqab in public places. The bill also stipulated that the punishment should be doubled in case of the violation repetition.
Agami told state-owned Ahram Online that the bill came as a result of “the increasing number of terrorist attacks carried out by individuals under the Niqab covered.”
Full story: middleeastmonitor.com
Middle East Monitor
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Ecologically Conscious Vietnamese Stunner Wins Miss Earth 2018
-
Christian Woman Acquitted Of Blasphemy Banned From Leaving Pakistan
-
Execution does not Stop Indonesia’s Worker Agreement with Saudi Arabia
-
THAI flight to Seoul diverts to Hong Kong, passenger ill
-
Knife Attack Leaves 2 Injured in Hospital in Central Japan