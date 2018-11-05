Muslim Friday prayer in Tahrir Square, Egypt
Egypt proposes bill to ban Niqab in public places

By TN / November 5, 2018

A member of the Egyptian parliament has proposed a bill to prohibit Niqab – full-face veils – in public places, local media sources reported yesterday.

Ghada Agami, the deputy chairman of the Egyptian parliament’s foreign affairs committee, has submitted a draft law to the country’s House of Representatives, prohibiting the wearing of the full-face veil in public places, referring to what she said: “has become a source of sedition in Egyptian society in recent years.”

The bill, which was reported to have received huge support from various state-owned media, suggested an EGP1,000 ($55.81) fine for any women who wear Niqab in public places. The bill also stipulated that the punishment should be doubled in case of the violation repetition.

Agami told state-owned Ahram Online that the bill came as a result of “the increasing number of terrorist attacks carried out by individuals under the Niqab covered.”

Middle East Monitor

