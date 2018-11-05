French Authorities Report Building’s Collapse in Marseille





A building has collapsed in the city of Marseille on the southern coast of France, according to local authorities, but there is no immediate information about any casualties.

The administration of Bouches-du-Rhône, the department in which the city is located, has tweeted photos of the destroyed building.

The national police have advised local residents to avoid the area.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



