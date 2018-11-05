Pakistani who skipped bail couldn’t resist coming back to Pattaya





A Pakistani national who harbored an international criminal in 2015 and got bail has been arrested again.

Khalat Bari, 32, was arrested in 2015 after fugitive Indian Jakta Singh Thara was found to be staying at his house. The Indian was deported to face charges connected to the murder of a government minister in Mumbai.

