Three students were killed and 48 students, teachers and parents were injured when a school bus crashed in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Dan Khun Thod district Wednesday evening.

Police said the accident happened at 4 pm on the Sikhiew-Chaiyaphum road at the Ban Kud Muang intersection in Tambon Takhien of Dan Khun Thod district.

