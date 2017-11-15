Gun firing Phuket policeman treated for mental health issues at psychiatric hospital

PHUKET: L/Cpl Ruangrit Jaritgam of the Phuket City Police, who was charged on multiple counts after he fired his gun at a petrol station injuring another man late last month, is currently being treated for mental health issues in Suansaranrom Psychiatric Hospital in Surat Thani, Deputy Chief of the Thalang Police Lt Col Anukul Nuket has confirmed.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Nov 15), Lt Col Anukul said, “L/Cpl Ruangrit was on his way to be treated for mental health issues on the day of the incident. He paid B50,000 bail for the charges against him and then continued on his way to be treated in Surat Thani with his mother.”

Shela Riva

The Phuket News