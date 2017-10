PHUKET: LCpl Ruangrit Jaritgam of Phuket City Police was charged on multiple counts after he fired his gun and shot another man at a petrol station on Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn yesterday afternoon (Oct 27).

Residents of Srisoonthorn Sub-District informed Capt Sunan Petnoo of Thalang Police about the shooting at one a PTT petrol station in Baan Lipon area at 5.20pm yesterday (Oct 27).

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News