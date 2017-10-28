Pathum Thani governor assures no flood in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani

The Pathum Thani provincial governor assured today (Oct 27) that Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Bangkok will not be affected despite the fact that 2,800 cubic metres/second of water are being drained into his province through the sluice gate in Bang Sai district of Ayutthaya.

Mr Phinit Boonlert said that even if the amount of water drained into Pathum Thani from Ayutthaya was 100 cubic metres/second more than the amount of water being discharged from the Chao Phraya dam, it will not lead to flooding in Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi or Bangkok.

By Thai PBS