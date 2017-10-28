Saturday, October 28, 2017
Home > Bangkok > Pathum Thani governor assures no flood in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani

Pathum Thani governor assures no flood in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Pathum Thani

Floods across Thailand
TN Bangkok 0

The Pathum Thani provincial governor assured today (Oct 27) that Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi and Bangkok will not be affected despite the fact that 2,800 cubic metres/second of water are being drained into his province through the sluice gate in Bang Sai district of Ayutthaya.

Mr Phinit Boonlert said that even if the amount of water drained into Pathum Thani from Ayutthaya was 100 cubic metres/second more than the amount of water being discharged from the Chao Phraya dam, it will not lead to flooding in Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi or Bangkok.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Girl involved in Bangkok van crash will be sent to a home: police

Toyota Corolla taxi in Phitsanulok, Thailand

Police Seeking Arrest of Masturbating Cabbie

Breaking News

Anti-government protesters rally at Bangkok police headquarters

Leave a Reply