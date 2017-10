The Centre for Flooding, Storm and Landslide Monitoring in Chumphon warned people of heavy rain and possible flash flood and surface flooding in the province from tomorrow (Oct 29) until Nov 2.

It says during Oct 29-Nov 2, strong northeastly monsoon will flow across the Gulf of Thailand and the South while the low pressure trough will be strengthened as it moves from lower South China Sea to the Gulf of Thailand and the South on Oct 31.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS