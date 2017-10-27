New storm expected to hit South next week

A new storm is being formed in the South China Sea and expected to move across the Gulf of Thailand and hit the South next week, Thai Meteorological Department director-general Wanchai Sakudomchai said Friday (Oct 27).

Mr Wanchai said the storm is expected to be formed as a result of a low pressure in the South China Sea on Oct 30. It is expected to gain strength to become a depression and move over the tip of the Vietnamese peninsula on Oct 31 before moving across the Gulf of Thailand on Nov 1.

By Thai PBS