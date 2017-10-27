Friday, October 27, 2017
Home > South > New storm expected to hit South next week

New storm expected to hit South next week

Pick up on a flooded road in Thailand
TN South 0

A new storm is being formed in the South China Sea and expected to move across the Gulf of Thailand and hit the South next week, Thai Meteorological Department director-general Wanchai Sakudomchai said Friday (Oct 27).

Mr Wanchai said the storm is expected to be formed as a result of a low pressure in the South China Sea on Oct 30. It is expected to gain strength to become a depression and move over the tip of the Vietnamese peninsula on Oct 31 before moving across the Gulf of Thailand on Nov 1.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

KBank ATM in Bangkok

Robbers steal 2.1 million baht from an ATM

Street at Koh Samui Lamai beach

Two Burmese being sought in connection with Koh Samui murder

Breaking News

Rubber Farmer Self-Immolates As Crop Price Plunges

Leave a Reply