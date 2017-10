A Bailey Bridge was installed between Ban Huy Thong and Ban San Pu Loei in Chiang Mai’s San Pa Tong district on Friday to temporarily replace the four-lane 52-metre-long one that had been destroyed by a flash flood on Tuesday, said Department of Highways chief Thanin Somboon.

The installation of the 60-metre-long metal frame bridge would be completed later in the evening, he said.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation