A 77-year old Frenchman was killed after he was run over by a passenger’s car in Cha-am district of P้etchaburi province on Wednesday (Nov 15).

The victim, identified as Joseph Urbansky, was stuck under a Nissan Almera driven by Siridet Rithplaeng. The incident happened at about 11.40am.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS