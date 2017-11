Metal pieces of unknown origin fell from the sky onto a villager’s rubber plantation following the sound of an explosion reported by residents of Tambon Na Pho Klang in Ubon Ratchathani’s Khong Chiam district on Wednesday morning.

Police’s initial inquiry with the Ubon Ratchathani Flight Control Centre found that no airplane crash had been reported, said Khong Chiam precinct superintendent Pol Colonel Alongkorn Sanookpan.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation