Nine British passengers escape luxury yacht fire

By TN / November 5, 2018

A luxury yacht has been completely destroyed after catching fire north off Koh Ngam in Phang Nga Bay yesterday. Nine Bristish passengers were saved and unhurt in the incident.

The Phuket Marine Police were notified by rescue workers that a boat had caught fire after being hit by lightning.

Full story: thethaiger.com

Kritsada Mueanhawong
The Thaiger

