Bangkok

Bangkok man arrested for using FB to allegedly deceive over 100 victims

By TN / November 6, 2018

Police have arrested a Bangkok resident for using Facebook to deceive more than 100 people to wire him Bt300,000 for cheap IT products.

Pol Maj-General Surachate Hakpal, in his capacity as deputy director of the National Technology and IT Crime Suppression Centre, said Whatcharin Kaewsri was arrested at a shopping mall in the Charansanitwong area on Monday evening.

