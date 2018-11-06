Bangkok man arrested for using FB to allegedly deceive over 100 victims





Police have arrested a Bangkok resident for using Facebook to deceive more than 100 people to wire him Bt300,000 for cheap IT products.

Pol Maj-General Surachate Hakpal, in his capacity as deputy director of the National Technology and IT Crime Suppression Centre, said Whatcharin Kaewsri was arrested at a shopping mall in the Charansanitwong area on Monday evening.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



