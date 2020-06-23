June 23, 2020

Provincial Police confirm online travel registration no longer required to enter, leave Phuket

Busy street in Patong, Phuket

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Sermpan Sirikong has today confirmed that people entering or leaving Phuket no longer need to register their travel details on the gophuget.com online form as the process has been suspended, for now.

The news came to first public knowledge last week when a notice addressed to the Phuket Provincial Police Commander – and marked as signed by outgoing Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana on Monday (June 15) – was finally publicly published last Thursday (June 18).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Khunanya Wanchanwet
The Phuket News

