June 22, 2020

Bangkok cop charged with murder of wife he claimed shot herself

Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


A senior policeman has been charged with the murder his wife after key evidence emerged contradicting his claim she committed suicide.

Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) commander Pakkapong Pongpetra said on Monday that Pol Capt Songklod Boonsong, deputy inspector in charge of investigation at Wang Thonglang police station, had been charged with shooting dead his wife, Pimchadaporn Phuyaemsai.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

