Bangkok cop charged with murder of wife he claimed shot herself
A senior policeman has been charged with the murder his wife after key evidence emerged contradicting his claim she committed suicide.
Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) commander Pakkapong Pongpetra said on Monday that Pol Capt Songklod Boonsong, deputy inspector in charge of investigation at Wang Thonglang police station, had been charged with shooting dead his wife, Pimchadaporn Phuyaemsai.
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS