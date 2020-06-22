Immune response to candidate coronavirus vaccine in monkeys satisfactory





Thailand’s coronavirus vaccine trial is making progress after macaque monkeys, which were given the first doses of the candidate vaccine, have shown a satisfactory immune response, according to Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovations Minister Suvit Mesinsee on Monday.

He said that doses of the mRNA candidate vaccine were administered to the monkeys on May 23rd by researchers at the National Primate Research Centre in Saraburi province. It was discovered that all the animals remained in good health and have developed satisfactory immune responses to the virus.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

