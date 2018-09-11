Narathiwat registered ca
Policeman kills wife, himself in car with young daughter

By TN / September 11, 2018

NARATHIWAT: A Border Patrol Police officer shot his wife dead and then took his own life using the same gun while travelling in a car together with his stepdaughter on their way home after picking the girl up after school on Monday, police said.

Pol Capt Phananphong Det-udom, deputy chief investigator at Sugnai Kolok district police, said the shooting was reported about 7.50pm. It occurred in a parked car on Pracha Wiwat Road in Sungai Kolok district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

TN

