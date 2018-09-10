Poll shows Gen Prayut favourite choice for premiership





Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has emerged as the most favourite choice for prime minister after the next elections in a new poll conducted by Suan Dusit Poll.

The highest percentage (32.46%) of 1,132 respondents interviewed in the public opinion survey carried out between Wednesday and Saturday chose Gen Prayut as their ideal prime minister in the next election, expected early next year.

By Thai PBS World

