Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha
Poll shows Gen Prayut favourite choice for premiership

By TN / September 10, 2018

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has emerged as the most favourite choice for prime minister after the next elections in a new poll conducted by Suan Dusit Poll.

The highest percentage (32.46%) of 1,132 respondents interviewed in the public opinion survey carried out between Wednesday and Saturday chose Gen Prayut as their ideal prime minister in the next election, expected early next year.

