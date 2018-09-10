Concerns due to heavy rain remain despite floods easing





NONG KHAI, 10th September 2018 (NNT) – The Temporary Crisis Center has maintained a call for caution against flooding in many provinces nationwide, despite the flood crises in 10 provinces gradually resolving.

The Temporary Crisis Center has indicated 55 provinces are at-risk of heavy rains. Meanwhile, the Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi and Mekong rivers have all remained high and are still a threat to their riverside communities.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

