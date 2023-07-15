Woman’s body found under Tha Phra BTS station in Bangkok









Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old woman, whose body was discovered under Tha Phra sky train station on Friday night.

Bangkok BTS Skytrain

The woman has only been identified as “Kotchapan”, a native of Phayao province. She was found on the ground at about 11.30pm with serious head injuries. Her mobile phone and handbag were nearby.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

