Gridlock likely Friday evening as Pita supporters rally in downtown Bangkok









Police are asking the public to avoid the area around the Bangkok Arts and Culture Centre in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district, where supporters of the Move Forward party will hold a rally this evening (Friday) in protest over party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s failure to become prime minister.

Delay in Formation of New Government Could Impact Economy: TCC

They blame Pita’s loss on the Senate, who harshly criticised Pita and Move Forward on Thursday for insisting that the country’s lèse majesté law must be amended.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





