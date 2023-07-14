Gridlock likely Friday evening as Pita supporters rally in downtown Bangkok
Police are asking the public to avoid the area around the Bangkok Arts and Culture Centre in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district, where supporters of the Move Forward party will hold a rally this evening (Friday) in protest over party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s failure to become prime minister.
They blame Pita’s loss on the Senate, who harshly criticised Pita and Move Forward on Thursday for insisting that the country’s lèse majesté law must be amended.
