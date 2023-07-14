Gridlock likely Friday evening as Pita supporters rally in downtown Bangkok

Aerial view of Pathum Wan in Bangkok. Photo: Setawut.




Police are asking the public to avoid the area around the Bangkok Arts and Culture Centre in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district, where supporters of the Move Forward party will hold a rally this evening (Friday) in protest over party leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s failure to become prime minister.

Delay in Formation of New Government Could Impact Economy: TCC

They blame Pita’s loss on the Senate, who harshly criticised Pita and Move Forward on Thursday for insisting that the country’s lèse majesté law must be amended.

