Volunteer ranger killed in Yala bomb blast









A member of a ranger patrol was killed and two others wounded in a bomb attack in Bannang Sata district of Yala on Saturday morning.

Four policemen, villager hurt in Yala roadside bombing

The attack occurred at about 7am. Rangers and volunteers were patrolling on foot at Ubae Moo 1 village in tambon Bacho when a bomb hidden in the area suddenly exploded, according to the Bannang Sata police station radio centre.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





