Volunteer ranger killed in Yala bomb blast

TN July 15, 2023 0
Yaha District in Yala, southern Thailand

Yaha District in Yala, Southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.




A member of a ranger patrol was killed and two others wounded in a bomb attack in Bannang Sata district of Yala on Saturday morning.

Four policemen, villager hurt in Yala roadside bombing

The attack occurred at about 7am. Rangers and volunteers were patrolling on foot at Ubae Moo 1 village in tambon Bacho when a bomb hidden in the area suddenly exploded, according to the Bannang Sata police station radio centre.

