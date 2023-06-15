Four policemen, villager hurt in Yala roadside bombing

Soldiers inspecting the area of an explosion on a roadside in Southern Thailand.









Four police officers providing protection for teachers and one villager were hurt in a roadside bomb attack in Raman district of Yala province on Thursday morning.

Emergency Decree Extended in Southern Border Provinces

The blast occurred on a local road at Na Toey village Moo 3 in tambon Kotabaru, said police at Kotabaru station. The incident was reported at around 7.10am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

