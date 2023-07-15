NACC Dismisses Charges on Thai Airways Corruption Case









The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has dismissed charges against former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and three others in a corruption case related to Thai Airways International’s (THAI) acquisition of 10 Airbus aircraft between 2003 and 2004.

According to an interview by former deputy transport minister Pichet Sathirachawal, the NACC has dropped charges against himself, the former prime minister, former THAI president Kanok Abhiradee, and former THAI board chairman Thanong Bidaya.

