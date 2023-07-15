NACC Dismisses Charges on Thai Airways Corruption Case

TN July 15, 2023 0
Thai-Airways Boeing 747-4D7 taking off at Munich Airport

Thai-Airways Boeing 747-4D7 taking off at Munich Airport. Photo: Julian Herzog.




The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has dismissed charges against former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and three others in a corruption case related to Thai Airways International’s (THAI) acquisition of 10 Airbus aircraft between 2003 and 2004.

THAI staff asks PM to probe “policy corruption” in airline

According to an interview by former deputy transport minister Pichet Sathirachawal, the NACC has dropped charges against himself, the former prime minister, former THAI president Kanok Abhiradee, and former THAI board chairman Thanong Bidaya.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Floods in Bangkok

Heavy Rain Warning Issued for July 16-20

TN July 15, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Prime Suspect Olaf Brinkmann in Murder of Hans Peter Mack in Pattaya Facing Possible Death Penalty

TN July 15, 2023 0
University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC).

Delay in Formation of New Government Could Impact Economy: TCC

TN July 14, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Floods in Bangkok

Heavy Rain Warning Issued for July 16-20

TN July 15, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Prime Suspect Olaf Brinkmann in Murder of Hans Peter Mack in Pattaya Facing Possible Death Penalty

TN July 15, 2023 0
Phuket Heroines Monument

Pickup Truck Crashes into Heroine Monument in Phuket

TN July 15, 2023 0
Thai-Airways Boeing 747-4D7 taking off at Munich Airport

NACC Dismisses Charges on Thai Airways Corruption Case

TN July 15, 2023 0
Yaha District in Yala, southern Thailand

Volunteer ranger killed in Yala bomb blast

TN July 15, 2023 0