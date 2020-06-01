Mon. Jun 1st, 2020

COVID-19: ‘Fit to Travel’ no longer needed to enter, leave Phuket by road

Sarasin Bridge connecting the mainland of Phuket and Phang Nga

Sarasin Bridge connecting the mainland of Phuket and Phang Nga. Photo: topal36jkm / Pixabay.


PHUKET: The relaxation of the controls on people entering or leaving Phuket by road means that people no longer need to wait for approval from provincial authorities in order to be allowed through the Phuket Check Point at the northern tip of the island.

However, people must still register their intent to enter or leave Phuket with the Phuket Provincial Police and book their allocated time for entering or leaving Phuket in order to avoid congestion at the checkpoint, Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri told The Phuket News today.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

