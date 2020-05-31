Sun. May 31st, 2020

China releases list of animals allowed to eat, dogs not included

President of China Xi Jinping in London

President of China Xi Jinping in London, England. Photo: Foreign and Commonwealth Office / flickr.


A list specifying 33 types of animals allowed for consumption and trade was published this Friday, according to China Daily.

The outbreak of coronavirus that has spread around the world has led China to take this measure, in order to ensure public health and safety.

The National Catalogue of Livestock and Poultry Genetic Resources has been published by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and allows for the breeding of 17 types of animals traditionally raised in China, such as pigs, cows, goats, chickens and ducks, and 16 types of special animals such as deer, turkeys and ostriches.

These species have been proven to be safe and disease-free. The illegal consumption and trade of the remaining animals is prohibited, although they have said that the list could be extended in the future.

Dogs do not appear on this list because the Chinese authorities have considered them to be companion animals as is the case in most parts of the world. In that case, since they are not wild animals, their breeding would be allowed.

The raising of these 33 types of animals is the economic basis of meat sales in the country, especially in rural areas, as explained by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The ministry has decided to help farmers stop raising these wild animals, through compensation and facilities to change their business.

-TN

TN

