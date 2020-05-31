Four new coronavirus cases recorded in Thailand Sunday, no fatalities





Thailand today recorded four new COVID-19 cases, all are Thais in quarantine after returning from abroad.

CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr. Panprapha Yongtrakul said today that, since Thailand banned on all in-bound passenger flights on April 4th, infections among those in contact with overseas arrivals have steadily reduced and most infections in recent days were among people in state quarantine.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

