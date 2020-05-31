Sun. May 31st, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Four new coronavirus cases recorded in Thailand Sunday, no fatalities

1 min read
4 hours ago TN
COVID-19 checking point at shopping mall entrance, temperature check and hand gel. Tesco-Lotus in Koh Samui

COVID-19 checking point at shopping mall entrance, temperature check and hand gel. Tesco-Lotus in Koh Samui. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.


Thailand today recorded four new COVID-19 cases, all are Thais in quarantine after returning from abroad.

CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr. Panprapha Yongtrakul said today that, since Thailand banned on all in-bound passenger flights on April 4th, infections among those in contact with overseas arrivals have steadily reduced and most infections in recent days were among people in state quarantine.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Four new coronavirus cases recorded in Thailand Sunday, no fatalities 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

11 Thais die in dengue fever outbreak this year

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Ban on toxic chemicals paraquat and chlorpyrifos on June 1

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Curfews Imposed, National Guard Called in as Riots Rage on Across US

4 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

2 min read

China releases list of animals allowed to eat, dogs not included

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

Four new coronavirus cases recorded in Thailand Sunday, no fatalities

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

11 Thais die in dengue fever outbreak this year

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Ban on toxic chemicals paraquat and chlorpyrifos on June 1

4 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close