Four new coronavirus cases recorded in Thailand Sunday, no fatalities

Four new coronavirus cases recorded in Thailand Sunday, no fatalities1 min read
Thailand today recorded four new COVID-19 cases, all are Thais in quarantine after returning from abroad.
CCSA assistant spokesperson Dr. Panprapha Yongtrakul said today that, since Thailand banned on all in-bound passenger flights on April 4th, infections among those in contact with overseas arrivals have steadily reduced and most infections in recent days were among people in state quarantine.
By Thai PBS World