Sun. May 31st, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

11 Thais die in dengue fever outbreak this year

1 min read
4 hours ago TN
Dengue marketing materials

Dengue marketing materials. Photo: Project Manhattan. CC BY-SA 3.0.


More than 14,000 people have contracted dengue fever and 11 have died so far this year, Disease Control Department director-general Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai said on Sunday, according to a media report.

Citing a report from the Bureau of Epidemiology, from Jan 1 to May 25 this year, 14,136 people were found to have caught dengue fever, or 21.28 per 100,000 population. Eleven people died from the disease during the same period, or 0.02 per 100,000 population.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

11 Thais die in dengue fever outbreak this year 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Four new coronavirus cases recorded in Thailand Sunday, no fatalities

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Ban on toxic chemicals paraquat and chlorpyrifos on June 1

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Curfews Imposed, National Guard Called in as Riots Rage on Across US

4 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

2 min read

China releases list of animals allowed to eat, dogs not included

29 mins ago TN
1 min read

Four new coronavirus cases recorded in Thailand Sunday, no fatalities

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

11 Thais die in dengue fever outbreak this year

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Ban on toxic chemicals paraquat and chlorpyrifos on June 1

4 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close