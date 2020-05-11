11 Thais die in dengue fever outbreak this year





More than 14,000 people have contracted dengue fever and 11 have died so far this year, Disease Control Department director-general Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai said on Sunday, according to a media report.

Citing a report from the Bureau of Epidemiology, from Jan 1 to May 25 this year, 14,136 people were found to have caught dengue fever, or 21.28 per 100,000 population. Eleven people died from the disease during the same period, or 0.02 per 100,000 population.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



