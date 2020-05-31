Ban on toxic chemicals paraquat and chlorpyrifos on June 1





BANGKOK(NNT)-The government has confirmed the ban on paraquat and chlorpyrifos starting June 1, 2020. Farmers who possess them are advised to return them within 90 days or no later than August 29, 2020.

Ms Traisulee Traisoranakun, Government Deputy Spokesperson, said today that from June 1st, 2020, onwards, the Notification of the Ministry of Industry on the List of Hazardous Substances No. 6, B.E. 2563, comes into effect. It prohibits the production, import, export and possession of five toxic farm chemicals, namely paraquat, chlorpyrifos, chlorpyrifos-methyl, paraquat dichloride and paraquat dichloride bis methyl sulfate.

