Curfews Imposed, National Guard Called in as Riots Rage on Across US

Minneapolis Police Crime Lab

The Minneapolis Police Crime Lab. Photo: Tony Webster / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


Protests over George Floyd’s death continued for a fifth night on Saturday with violence and raging fires in several cities across the United States as law enforcement has been enhanced from coast to coast; from big cities to small towns.

As Saturday night went on sporadic violence was seen in many US states again, with stores torched, windows smashed, police cars set on fire, protesters injured and detained, as some complained about the police disproportionately getting tough with protesters and people, who just happened to be nearby.

In a fresh development, authorities resorted to tear gas and even rubber bullets to disperse the demonstrators, with curfews enacted in several major cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Louisville, Denver, Miami, and Milwaukee.

Full story: Sputnik International

Sputnik International

