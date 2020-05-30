Sat. May 30th, 2020

Foreigners with work permits will soon be allowed to enter the kingdom

Immigration control, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Queue at immigration control, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Paul Sullivan / flickr.


The Foreign Ministry has informed Thailand’s foreign chambers of commerce that foreigners who have work permits or permission from Thai government agencies will soon be allowed to enter the kingdom.

Currently, Thai nationals who wish to return to the country are being accommodated while some particular groups of foreigners such as diplomats or humanitarian workers are also allowed to enter.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

