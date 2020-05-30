Foreigners with work permits will soon be allowed to enter the kingdom





The Foreign Ministry has informed Thailand’s foreign chambers of commerce that foreigners who have work permits or permission from Thai government agencies will soon be allowed to enter the kingdom.

Currently, Thai nationals who wish to return to the country are being accommodated while some particular groups of foreigners such as diplomats or humanitarian workers are also allowed to enter.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



