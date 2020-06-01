167 Thai nationals released from two week quarantine in Pattaya





Pattaya – A total of 167 Thai Nationals who have spent the last two weeks in a state mandatory quarantine at the Brighton Grand Hotel in Pattaya were released today to return to their home provinces.

The group had returned from Mumbai, India two weeks prior in a Thai repatriation flight and were placed into quarantine at the hotel in Pattaya. While under quarantine they were unable to leave their rooms, checked daily for their medical status and given several tests for the Covid19 Coronavirus. They are not exposed to the general population of Pattaya.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



