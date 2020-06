BANGKOK, June 1 (TNA) – Thailand reported one new coronavirus virus case on Monday as the country started the third round of lockdown easing to allow resumption of theatres and spas and shorten curfew hours.

The new patient was a returnee from Russia and was in state quarantine, said the spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

