Thailand has recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases for the second day, all in state quarantine facilities, but no new fatalities.

The CCSA, meanwhile, agreed to ease restrictions on 14 additional business and leisure activities, effective on Monday, in the 3rd phase of lockdown relaxations.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

