BANGKOK, May 30 (TNA) – Major Cineplex Group is ready to reopen its movie theaters on June 1 with “new normal” disease control manners focusing on social distancing and cashless payment to cope with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Apichart Kongchai, chief cinema officer of Major Cineplex Group, said its movie theaters would be ready for reopening despite their closure over the past two months.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

