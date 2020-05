PHUKET: A two-hour downpour left roads in Phuket Town and surrounding areas flooded this morning (May 30). Police issued warnings urging motorists to exercise caution while driving through any floodwaters.

Most of the floodwaters were expected to subside naturally, but teams were deployed to heavily affected areas to help pump excess water from the roads.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts