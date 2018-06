Many parts of Phuket were underwater last night (June 26) after a two-hour spurt of heavy rain early in the evening. A number of roads in Phuket Town, around Samkong, as well as on Thepkrasattri Road in front of the main SuperCheap, and in Thalang, were also flooded by the short but heavy deluge.

Many flights were unable to land safely at Phuket International Airport and had to be diverted to Krabi, Hat Yai and Surat Thani.

Full story: thethaiger.com

Kritsada Mueanhawong

The Thaiger