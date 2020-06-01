Mass resignation of executive committee of ruling Palang Pracharat party

Mass resignation of executive committee of ruling Palang Pracharat party1 min read
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana and Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong have lost their posts, as party leader and secretary-general of the ruling Palang Pracharat party respectively, effective today after 18 members of the executive committee quit en masse.
Mr. Paiboon Nititawan, party deputy leader, told a news conference this afternoon (Monday) that the resignation of the committee members will result in the dissolution of the committee, in accordance with the party’s regulations.
By Thai PBS World