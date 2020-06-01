Mon. Jun 1st, 2020

Mass resignation of executive committee of ruling Palang Pracharat party

Palang Pracharath Party (พรรคพลังประชารัฐ)

Palang Pracharath Party (พรรคพลังประชารัฐ). Image: ราชกิจจานุเบกษา / www.ratchakitcha.soc.go.th.


Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana and Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong have lost their posts, as party leader and secretary-general of the ruling Palang Pracharat party respectively, effective today after 18 members of the executive committee quit en masse.

Mr. Paiboon Nititawan, party deputy leader, told a news conference this afternoon (Monday) that the resignation of the committee members will result in the dissolution of the committee, in accordance with the party’s regulations.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Mass resignation of executive committee of ruling Palang Pracharat party

