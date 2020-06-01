251 stranded Thais, 20 with fever, fly home from London





A total of 251 Thai citizens stranded in the United Kingdom by Covid-19 arrived home on a flight from London yesterday afternoon.

They were received after Thai Airways International Flight TB917 touched down at Suvarnabhumi airport at 2.40pm by Gen Paripat Palasin, deputy chief-of-staff of the armed forces, Kittipong Kittikachorn, the airport deputy director, and Disease Control Department officials.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



