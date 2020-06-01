Mon. Jun 1st, 2020

251 stranded Thais, 20 with fever, fly home from London

Aircraft at Terminal 3 of Heathrow airport in London, England

Japan Airlines, Emirates Airlines, Singapore Airlines and ANA aircraft at Terminal 3 of Heathrow airport in London, England. Photo:© Copyright Thomas Nugent / Geograph.


A total of 251 Thai citizens stranded in the United Kingdom by Covid-19 arrived home on a flight from London yesterday afternoon.

They were received after Thai Airways International Flight TB917 touched down at Suvarnabhumi airport at 2.40pm by Gen Paripat Palasin, deputy chief-of-staff of the armed forces, Kittipong Kittikachorn, the airport deputy director, and Disease Control Department officials.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
BANGKOK POST

