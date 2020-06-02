Department of Health Inspects Massage Parlors in Sukhumvit





BANGKOK(NNT) – Department of Health and Department of Health Service Support inspected massage parlors in Sukhumvit area.

Doctor Panpimol Wupulakorn Director-General of Department of Health and officers from Department of Health Service Support went to “Let’s Relax” massage parlor at Sukhumvit 39 to inspect the measures of massage businesses that have opened since 1st of June.

The measures for massage businesses require employees to wear a mask, a face shield, and a clean uniform.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

