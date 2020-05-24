Prayut orders investigation into state quarantine kickbacks





BANGKOK(NNT)- The Prime Minister has ordered an investigation into alleged state quarantine kickbacks in order to take further tough action against the wrongdoers.

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered an investigation into the hoteliers’ claim that a group of people have demanded kickbacks from them if they want their facilities to be chosen as state quarantine centers according to the news report. He vowed to take tough action against such wrongdoers who are taking advantage of business operators during this difficult time.

