Less tourism leads changes in post-Coronavirus ‘new normal’: Poll

Koh Phi Phi Island main town

Koh Phi Phi Island main town. Photo: Vasenka Photography / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


Reduced tourism heads the list of ways Thai people think their behaviour patterns will change in the “new normal” in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an opinion poll carried out by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on May 18-22 on 1,064 people throughout the country to compile their opinions on how life will change in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

