PHUKET: The Chinese wife of the Italian engineer in Cherng Talay who was reported on Saturday confirmed as infected with COVID-19 has become Phuket’s latest case reported as confirmed infected with the virus.

As such, the total number of people in Phuket recognised by officials as infected with COVID-19 since the outbreak began today (May 25) climbed to 227.

By The Phuket News

