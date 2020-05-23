Italian man in Cherng Talay Phuket’s latest Coronavirus case





PHUKET: An Italian engineer who lives in Cherng Talay with his family has been confirmed as Phuket’s latest confirmed case of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number of people in Phuket recognised by officials as infected with COVID-19 since the outbreak began to 226.

The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee in its daily report for today (May 22) reported that the man, 49, was an engineering manager who stayed at a house in Moo 6, Cherng Talay.

By The Phuket News

