Sun. May 24th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Italian man in Cherng Talay Phuket’s latest Coronavirus case

1 min read
20 hours ago TN
Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket

Choeng Thale in Thalang District, Phuket. Photo: Максим Улитин.


PHUKET: An Italian engineer who lives in Cherng Talay with his family has been confirmed as Phuket’s latest confirmed case of COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number of people in Phuket recognised by officials as infected with COVID-19 since the outbreak began to 226.

The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee in its daily report for today (May 22) reported that the man, 49, was an engineering manager who stayed at a house in Moo 6, Cherng Talay.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Phuket’s latest Coronavirus case a Patong shopping centre staffer

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Coronavirus: Phuket airport ordered to remain closed – again

1 week ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19: Phuket airport to resume limited operations this Saturday

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

2 min read

Japanese professional wrestler and Netflix star Hana Kimura dies aged 22

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Filipino Detained for Reportedly Offering $8 Mln ‘to Anybody Who Kills Duterte’

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

Wuhan Lab Had Three Live Bat Coronaviruses: Chinese State Media

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand considers shortening curfew hours to midnight until 4am

20 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close