Four of nine escapees caught in Nakhon Pathom









Four of nine male inmates who escaped from a temporary prison in Nakhon Pathom early Saturday have been recaptured and a manhunt is under way for the remaining escapees.

The inmates escaped from from the facility on army property in the Thung Noi area at around 2.30am, said Pol Lt Col Thanisorn Ekkarattanarat, investigation chief at Sam Khwai Phuak police station in Muang district, who was alerted by the 191 radio centre.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Bangkok Post Online Reporters and Wassana Nanuam

See author's posts






