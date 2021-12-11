December 11, 2021

Monks and rangers narrowly escape explosion in Narathiwat

4 hours ago TN
Phukhao Thong, Sukhirin District, Narathiwat

Phukhao Thong in Sukhirin District, Narathiwat. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.




Two monks, and the two paramilitary rangers escorting them, narrowly escaped serious injury and death this morning (Saturday) when an explosive device, hidden in a roadside waste bin, was detonated about a minute after they walked past it in Ruesoh district of the southern border province of Narathiwat.

Police said that four shop houses and a car, parked near the site of the blast, were damaged. Debris was scattered on the road.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Ao Nang beach in Ao Nang, Krabi

DSI Official to Be Probed for Accepting Land on Krabi Island

3 days ago TN
Bangkok Airways Airbus A319 at Koh Samui Airport

Intense screening of international passengers at Samui Airport, as precaution against Omicron variant

1 week ago TN
Islamic School in Southern Thailand

Security guard murdered in front of a mosque in Yala province

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

HINO truck fire engine in Thailand

Employee ‘angry’ at boss blows up warehouse in Nakhon Pathom

14 mins ago TN
An Elephant in Thailand

Swiss man creates elephant sanctuary in Phuket

25 mins ago TN
Marijuana dish at Cannabis restaurant

Ministry of Public Health will push for legalisation of all cannabis parts

3 hours ago TN
Thai traffic officer in Chinatown

Warning of excessive PM2.5 dust in and around Bangkok on December 15th-18th

3 hours ago TN
Poultry Chicken farm

Thai officials closely monitoring bird flu

4 hours ago TN