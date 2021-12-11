Monks and rangers narrowly escape explosion in Narathiwat









Two monks, and the two paramilitary rangers escorting them, narrowly escaped serious injury and death this morning (Saturday) when an explosive device, hidden in a roadside waste bin, was detonated about a minute after they walked past it in Ruesoh district of the southern border province of Narathiwat.

Police said that four shop houses and a car, parked near the site of the blast, were damaged. Debris was scattered on the road.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

