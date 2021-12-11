December 11, 2021

Phuket opens doors to host diplomats from 11 embassies

4 hours ago TN
Ambassadors familiarization trip in Phuket

Ambassadors familiarization trip in Phuket. Photo: Phuket Tourist Association (PTA).




The Phuket Tourist Association (PTA) in cooperation with the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Phuket Office and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) recently organized a familiarization trip joined by members of Thailand’s diplomatic corps including ambassadors and chargé d’affaires representing 11 states. The diplomats were treated to an impressive warm welcome at Phuket International Airport. On arrival, they were reassured of the airport’s potential and readiness to welcome more international visitors back to the resort island once again.

Phuket Ambassadors trip Airport walkthrough
Phuket Ambassadors trip Airport walkthrough. Photo: Phuket Tourist Association (PTA).

The diplomats were visiting the tropical island at the invitation of Phuket Governor Mr. Narong Woonciew as part of a special tourism activity called “Ambassador’s Trip to Phuket 2021.” On hand to welcome the ambassadors were Governor of Phuket Mr. Narong with his wife, Vice Governor of Phuket Mr. Piyapong Choowong with his wife, President of the PTA Mr. Phummikitti Ruktaengam, and the PTA’s committee members. Also joining the fam trip were Mrs. Siriwan Sukorndhaman, Special Expert in the Prime Minister’s Office currently on duty at the Office of the National Security Council; Deputy Director-General of the Department of Information Mr. Thanawat Sirikul and his wife; and Deputy Director-General of the Department of Protocol Mr. Nattapong Lathapipat and his wife.

Upon arrival at Phuket International Airport, the diplomats got a briefing on measures and processes for screening newly arrived passengers by the airport’s International Communicable Disease Control. The disease control measures for air passengers and other visitors are in accordance with the Thai government’s policy to relax the entry restrictions in a bid to encourage more international arrivals. International arrivals at Phuket International Airport would get a temperature check on arrival, have their Thailand Pass or Phuket Sandbox documentation checked and undergo RT-PCR tests.

Phuket Ambassadors trip Airport walkthrough
Phuket Ambassadors trip Airport walkthrough. Photo: Phuket Tourist Association (PTA).

The fam trip aimed to create a better understanding of Phuket’s potential to drive tourism once again and instill confidence in the visiting diplomats. It was hoped that after the fam trip each embassy will communicate the interesting facts about Phuket, especially its preparedness to welcome back international visitors with by upholding and implementing strict Covid-19 control and prevention measures to promote trust among passengers and service users in the safety of traveling in Phuket.
For more information about “Ambassador’s Trip to Phuket,” visit the PTA’s Facebook page or check out the following hashtags – #AmbassadorsTripToPhuket, #Phuket, and #PhuketTouristAssociation – on social media.

By Phuket Tourist Association (PTA

