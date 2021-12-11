133 Thai Eateries Listed in Michelin’s Bib Gourmand 2022









BANGKOK, Dec 9 (TNA) – The Michelin Guide Thailand edition introduced the 133 Thai eateries that received the Bib Gourmand logo for 2022. Of them, 33 are newcomers and 6 are promoted from last year’s nomination.

The list of the 133 eateries was revealed before the announcement of Michelin stars and the introduction of the Michelin Guide Bangkok, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phangnga 2022 on Dec 16.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





