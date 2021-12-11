133 Thai Eateries Listed in Michelin’s Bib Gourmand 2022
BANGKOK, Dec 9 (TNA) – The Michelin Guide Thailand edition introduced the 133 Thai eateries that received the Bib Gourmand logo for 2022. Of them, 33 are newcomers and 6 are promoted from last year’s nomination.
The list of the 133 eateries was revealed before the announcement of Michelin stars and the introduction of the Michelin Guide Bangkok, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Chiang Mai, Phuket & Phangnga 2022 on Dec 16.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
